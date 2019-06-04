This is the setlist from the first night of Tool's European tour

US alt-metallers Tool kicked off their 2019 European tour in Berlin, Germany, this weekend (June 2). Taking to the 17,000-capacity Mercedes Benz Arena, the date marked the first time the band had played on German soil since 2007.

Following a meme in which Maynard James Keenan toyed with the idea of playing a few songs from the new Tool album on the upcoming string of dates, anticipation that new material would feature heavily in the setlist was rife.

Surely enough, two new songs – Descending and Invincible – made their debut in Berlin. While Invincible (also being referred to as Warrior online) placed Danny Carey's drumming at centre stage – set to a swirling backdrop of psychedelic projections and lasers – the distinctive Descending played out in front of a lurid, arid desertscape.

Whether or not more new songs will surface during the tour remains to be seen.

It wasn't all new music, though, with three songs a piece from 10,000 Days, Ænima and Lateralus all making the list.

Below is a full list of what Tool played on the opening night of their European tour, and what you might expect if you're heading to catch them live.

1. Ænema

2. The Pot

3. Parabol

4. Parabola

5. Descending

6. Schism

7. Invincible/Warrior

8. Intolerance

9. Jambi

10. Forty Six & 2

11. CCTrip

12. Vicarious

13. Stinkfist

Jun 04: O2 Arena, Prague, CZ

Jun 05: Wiener Stadhalle, Vienna, AT

Jun 07: Rock Am Ring Festival, Nuremberg, DE

Jun 09: Rock Im Park Festival, Nuremberg, DE

Jun 11: Impact Festival at Tauron Arena, Krakow, PL

Jun 13: Firenze Rocks Festival, Florence, IT

Jun 16: Download Festival, Donington, UK

Jun 18: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL

Jun 20: Copenhell Festival, Copenhagen, DK

Jun 25: Hallenstadion, Zurich, CH

Jun 28: Rock Werchter Festival, Werchter, BE

Jun 30: Download Festival Spain, Madrid, ES

Jul 02: Altice Arena, Lisbon, PT