"This album almost destroyed our lives!" Earthside return with first new album for eight years

US progressive rockers Earthside have announced that they will release their anticipated new album Let The Truth Speak through Music Theories Recordings on November 17.

The new album follows on eight years after their 2015 debut album, A Dream in Static, and features a raft of guests including Leprous drummer Baard Kolstad, Pritam Adhikary of Aarlon, AJ Channer of Fire From The Gods, Malawi folk singer Keturah and TesseracT singer Daniel Tompkins, who features with Russian singer Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh on the title track, a video for which you can watch below.

"This album almost destroyed our lives and friendships,” says keyboard player and co-orchestrator Frank Sacramone. "It's insanity, but it is beautiful.”

“A Dream In Static was more of an I album,” adds guitarist and orchestrator Jamie van Dyck. “Each of us in our own way was engaging topics of self-actualisation and the fear of never quite becoming. Let The Truth Speak, however, turns its focus to the We. Within months of releasing ADIS, the global landscape had changed to where issues of far more consequence than our own individual dreams coming true were tugging at us. We became far more consumed with the trajectory of humanity as a whole than our own legacies therein."

The quartet have previously released videos for the tracks Who We Lament and All We Ever Knew And Loved.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Let The Truth Speak.

(Image credit: Mascot Records)

Earthside: Let The Truth Speak

1. We Who Lament (feat. Keturah)

2. But What If We're Wrong (feat. Sandbox Percussion)

3. Tyranny (feat. Pritam Adhikary of Aarlon)

4. Pattern Of Rebirth (feat. AJ Channer of Fire From The Gods)

5. Watching The Earth Sink

6. The Lesser Evil (feat. Larry Braggs & Sam Gendel)

7. Denial's Aria (feat. Keturah, VikKe & Duo Scorpio)

8. Vespers (feat. Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh & VikKe)

9. Let The Truth Speak (feat. Daniel Tompkins of TesseracT & Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh)

10. All We Ever Knew And Loved (feat. Baard Kolstad of Leprous)