There's A Light release video for Be Brave, Fragile Heart

German post-rock quintet There's A Light have released a new video for their latest single Be Brave, Fragile Heart, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album f̶o̶r̶ ̶w̶h̶a̶t̶ ̶m̶a̶y̶ ̶I ̶h̶o̶pe̶? for what must we hope?, which is released through Napalm Records on Friday, December 10. It's the band's second album over all and their first for new label Napalm.

“Be Brave, Fragile Heart is a song about discovering an unknown fragility within yourself and how to deal with it honestly," the band state. "What might sound weak for some, we believe is a necessity to get out of the dark times that life brings to all of us sometimes. While destruction happens fast, healing takes its time.”

Thematically, on f̶o̶r̶ ̶w̶h̶a̶t̶ ̶m̶a̶y̶ ̶I ̶h̶o̶pe̶? for what must we hope?, There's a Light take a deeper look at the question of the true meaning of hope as well as at the different facets of it.

"So, we asked ourselves what hope stands for and what it means to us," the band add. "We had a lot of conversations within the band about the good but also the bad aspects of hope and our experiences with it.

"And we got answers and inspiration by history and philosophy. Like Kant who has extremely positive views on this topic - hope is necessity for human existence, it’s not seen by him as a personal but collective thing. This is where the album title came from.

"The whole process of creating this album really took us on a journey and we found new ways to express our thoughts and feelings with our music. We took a few trips to France and wrote songs together in a cabin, but we also had to write a lot of parts simultaneously, since we are not living in one city any more. We had the chance to work together with new lovely people but we also reconnected with old partners in crime.

"All in all it wasn’t an easy journey, but now we made it and are happy and proud to finally release this album with Napalm Records!"

