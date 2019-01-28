The Who announce massive Wembley Stadium show with Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder

The Who have announced a UK date. They'll play London's Wembley Stadium on July 6, as part of their symphonic Movin' On tour. Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday at 10am.

Fans can get early access to tickets by pre-ordering signed copies of the band's upcoming album from their webstore.

"Be aware Who fans!," says singer Roger Daltrey. "Just because it's The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”

As well as Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend, the band's line-up will include drummer Zak Starkey, guitarist Simon Townshend, bassist Jon Button and keyboardist Loren Gold.

Support comes from Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder and the Kaiser Chiefs, with more additions to the bill yet top be announced.

"Roger christened this tour Moving On!," says Townsend. "I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. Looking forward to seeing you all. Are you ready?"

Two weeks ago the band announced a run of 29 US dates, split into two legs. The first will take place throughout May and June, while the second will see the band play in September and October.

The Who: Moving On! tour

First US Leg

May 07: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

May 09: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

May 11: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

May 13: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 16: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

May 18: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

May 21: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

May 23: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis, MO

May 25: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

May 28: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

May 30: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Jun 01: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

UK date

July 06: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Second Leg

Sep 06: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Sep 08: Alpine Valley Music Theatre , WI

Sep 10: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Sep 13: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Sep 15: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach, NY

Sep 18: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Sep 20: Ft. Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Sep 22: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Sep 25: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 27: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Sep 29: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 11: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Oct 13: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Oct 16: San Diego Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego State University, CA

Oct 19: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Oct 21: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

Oct 23: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB