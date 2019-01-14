The Who announce the Moving On! 2019 tour

Last week, the Who revealed plans to tour across North America later this year in support of a brand new studio album.

They haven’t released an album since 2006’s Endless Wire, with guitarist Pete Townshend reporting that when they were approached with an offer to hit the road, he said they would only do so if they had new material.

While we’re still waiting to hear further details on the record – which will be pulled together from 15 demos they currently have – the Who have wasted no time in revealing the dates of the symphonic Moving On! tour.

They’ll play a total of 29 shows, which will be split into two legs. The first will take place throughout May and June, while the second will see the band play in September and October.

Townshend says: “The Who are touring again in 2019. Roger christened this tour Moving On! I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. Looking forward to seeing you all. Are you ready?"

Frontman Daltrey adds: “Be aware Who fans! Just because it's The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (January 18). Find a full list of tour dates below

The Who: Moving On! North American tour

First Leg

May 07: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

May 09: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

May 11: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

May 13: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 16: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

May 18: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

May 21: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

May 23: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis, MO

May 25: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

May 28: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

May 30: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Jun 01: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Second Leg

Sep 06: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Sep 08: Alpine Valley Music Theatre , WI

Sep 10: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Sep 13: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Sep 15: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach, NY

Sep 18: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Sep 20: Ft. Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Sep 22: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Sep 25: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 27: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Sep 29: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 11: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Oct 13: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Oct 16: San Diego Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego State University, CA

Oct 19: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Oct 21: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

Oct 23: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB