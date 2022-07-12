The Universe By Ear release video for epic new single Salty River

Swiss prog trio The Universe By Ear have shared a video for their epic new single Salty River, which you can watch below. The epic single also features a more c0mplex piece, Monoliths, within its framework.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album III, which will be released through Onstage Records on October 28.

"The song of seven minutes deals with the feeling you get when returning after a long journey," the band explain. "'Home, home, home' is the mantra sung in harmony by the three voices, which eliminates the need for a more conservative chorus in both senses.

"III is about unknown spaces and uncanny depths. So it isn't surprising that the albums 45 minutes of music is divided into five songs only, with running times between seven five and 12 minutes."

The Universe By Ear are Beni Bürgin (drums and vocals), Pascal Grünenfelder (bass and vocals), and Stef Strittmatter (guitar and vocals). The band formed in 2017 and released their debut album I that year, following it up with II in 2019.