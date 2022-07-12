The Universe By Ear release video for epic new single Salty River

By ( ) published

Swiss prog trio The Universe By Ear will release new album III in October

The Universe By Ear
(Image credit: Press)

Swiss prog trio The Universe By Ear have shared a video for their epic new single Salty River, which you can watch below. The epic single also features a more c0mplex piece, Monoliths, within its framework.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album III, which will be released through Onstage Records on October 28.

"The song of seven minutes deals with the feeling you get when returning after a long journey," the band explain. "'Home, home, home' is the mantra sung in harmony by the three voices, which eliminates the need for a more conservative chorus in both senses.

"III is about unknown spaces and uncanny depths. So it isn't surprising that the albums 45 minutes of music is divided into five songs only, with running times between seven five and 12 minutes."

The Universe By Ear are Beni Bürgin (drums and vocals), Pascal Grünenfelder (bass and vocals), and Stef Strittmatter (guitar and vocals). The band formed in 2017 and released their debut album I that year, following it up with II in 2019.

The Universe By Ear

(Image credit: Onstage Records)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.