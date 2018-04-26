The Sheepdogs announce UK and Ireland dates

Award-winning Canadian retro-rockers The Sheepdogs have announced a series of UK and Irish dates. The band, whose Changing Colours album gets a physical release in The UK on May 25, have added dates in Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds, London, Birmingham and Dublin to their previously announced show at the Black Deer Festival in Kent on June 23 (full details below). The new shows follow in the wake of three UK dates earlier this month.

Changing Colours is the sixth studio album by The Sheepdogs, and sees them expanding their musical horizons. "This album has a much wider range of sounds on it," say the band. "Trombone, clarinet, latin percussion, pedal steel, fiddle and banjo all make an appearance. The title Changing Colours really lends itself to these different sounds on the record.”

Earlier this month, the band acted as Canada's Record Store Day ambassadors, and released a 7" vinyl pressing of Nobody and I’ve Got a Hole Where My Heart Should Be, both recorded live at the YouTube Creator Space in Toronto (video below). The band also released their first two albums – Big Stand and Trying to Grow – on vinyl for the first time.

In March, The Sheepdogs released a video for Nobody from Changing Colours.

May 20: Credit Union Event Plex, Regina, CA

Jun 02: Burning Can Festival, Lyons, Colorado, US

Jun 16: Seacliff Beachfront Amphitheater, Leamington, CA

Jun 22: Azkena Rocks: La Virgen Blancha Stage, Vitoria, ES

Jun 23: Black Deer Festival, Kent, UK

Jun 25: Globe, Cardiff, UK

Jun 26: Fleece, Bristol, UK

Jun 27: Brudenell Community Room, Leeds, UK

Jun 29: Borderline, London, UK

Jun 30: Actress & Bishop, Birmingham, UK

Jul 02: Workman's Club, Dublin, IE

Jul 07: Jackson-Triggs Winery, Niagara-On-The-Lake, CA

Jul 13: West Shore Parks & Recreation Lower Field, Victoria, CA

Jul 14: West Shore Parks & Recreation Lower Field, Victoria, CA

Jul 28: Cobblestone Live, Buffalo, NY

Aug 04: Banff Centre: Shaw Amphitheatre, Banff, CA

Aug 25: The Kee To Bala, Bala, CA

Sep 13: Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival, Fredericton, CA