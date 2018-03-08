Trending

Retro-rockers The Sheepdogs release tongue-in-cheek bar-brawl video for Nobody

By News  

Canadian rockers The Sheepdogs continue their tradition for very decent music videos with Nobody, a study in band dynamics and comedy violence

(Image: © Mat Dunlap)

Saskatoon retro-rockers The Sheepdogs have released a video for Nobody, taken from their Changing Colours album, the follow-up to 2015’s Future Nostalgia. The album has been available in North America since last month, and is released in the UK in April.

The video was filmed in a roadhouse of the type familiar to fans of The Blues Brothers movie, as irate patrons take their frustrations out on the band, who eventually turn on each other in comically violent fashion. The song, however, goes much more smoothly: it’s a suave slice of classic seventies rock with plenty of Allman Brothers in the soloing and a middle section that sounds like Wings at their very best.

“Coming up as a band we booked a lot of shows that were us playing at the wrong bar,” says bassist Ryan Gullen. “Playing these shows, everyone in the band wants to kill each other. Now we finally got our chance and I got to make it a reality. We shot the video at a bar the Commercial Tavern in Maryhill, Ontario, one of the oldest still active county roadhouses in Canada.”

“It’s my favourite song on the record and just all around represents what rock’n’roll is all about,” adds lead singer and guitarist Ewan Currie. “It’s been a longtime dream of mine to make a video where we just beat the tar out of each other for a music video. Ryan was able to make it a reality.”

The Sheepdogs were the first unsigned band to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone, and have since gone on to win multiple Juno Awards in their native Canada.

Changing Colours is the first Sheepdogs album to feature new guitarist Jim Bowskill, who joined the band in 2015.

“This album has a much wider range of sounds on it: trombone, clarinet, Latin percussion, pedal steel, fiddle and banjo all make an appearance,” say the band. “The title Changing Colours really lends itself to these different sounds on the record. We were also lucky to work with newcomer Jim Bowskill whose guitar wizardry is almost outshone by his fine mandolin playing and singing.”

The Sheepdogs are currently on tour in Canada, and embark on a UK tour in April (full dates below).

Tour Dates

Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PMCorona TheatreMontreal, Canada
Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PMThéâtre Les Grand BoisSaint-Casimir, Canada
Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PMCasino New BrunswickMoncton, Canada
Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PMPEI Brewing CompanyCharlottetown, Canada
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PMKent TheatreSaint John, Canada
Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PMClub OneSt. John's, Canada
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PMMarquee BallroomHalifax, Canada
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PMMarquee BallroomHalifax, Canada
Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00PMKing TutsGlasgow, United Kingdom
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Deaf InstituteManchester, United Kingdom
Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7:00PMThe LexingtonLondon, United Kingdom
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PMEspace B.Paris, France
Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PMQuasimodoBerlin, Germany
Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00PMAB ClubBrussels, Belgium
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PMParadisoAmsterdam, Netherlands
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 10:00PMParadiso Kleine ZaalAmsterdam, Netherlands
Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PMBlack Deer Festival: Eridge ParkKent, United Kingdom
Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 7:00PMBlack Deer FestivalKent, United Kingdom
Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 7:00PMBlack Deer FestivalKent, United Kingdom
Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Kee To BalaBala, Canada

