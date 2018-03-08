Retro-rockers The Sheepdogs release tongue-in-cheek bar-brawl video for Nobody

Saskatoon retro-rockers The Sheepdogs have released a video for Nobody, taken from their Changing Colours album, the follow-up to 2015’s Future Nostalgia. The album has been available in North America since last month, and is released in the UK in April.

The video was filmed in a roadhouse of the type familiar to fans of The Blues Brothers movie, as irate patrons take their frustrations out on the band, who eventually turn on each other in comically violent fashion. The song, however, goes much more smoothly: it’s a suave slice of classic seventies rock with plenty of Allman Brothers in the soloing and a middle section that sounds like Wings at their very best.

“Coming up as a band we booked a lot of shows that were us playing at the wrong bar,” says bassist Ryan Gullen. “Playing these shows, everyone in the band wants to kill each other. Now we finally got our chance and I got to make it a reality. We shot the video at a bar the Commercial Tavern in Maryhill, Ontario, one of the oldest still active county roadhouses in Canada.”

“It’s my favourite song on the record and just all around represents what rock’n’roll is all about,” adds lead singer and guitarist Ewan Currie. “It’s been a longtime dream of mine to make a video where we just beat the tar out of each other for a music video. Ryan was able to make it a reality.”

The Sheepdogs were the first unsigned band to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone, and have since gone on to win multiple Juno Awards in their native Canada.

Changing Colours is the first Sheepdogs album to feature new guitarist Jim Bowskill, who joined the band in 2015.

“This album has a much wider range of sounds on it: trombone, clarinet, Latin percussion, pedal steel, fiddle and banjo all make an appearance,” say the band. “The title Changing Colours really lends itself to these different sounds on the record. We were also lucky to work with newcomer Jim Bowskill whose guitar wizardry is almost outshone by his fine mandolin playing and singing.”

The Sheepdogs are currently on tour in Canada, and embark on a UK tour in April (full dates below).

Tour Dates

Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Corona Theatre Montreal, Canada Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Théâtre Les Grand Bois Saint-Casimir, Canada Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Casino New Brunswick Moncton, Canada Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PM PEI Brewing Company Charlottetown, Canada Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Kent Theatre Saint John, Canada Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Club One St. John's, Canada Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Marquee Ballroom Halifax, Canada Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Marquee Ballroom Halifax, Canada Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00PM King Tuts Glasgow, United Kingdom Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PM The Deaf Institute Manchester, United Kingdom Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7:00PM The Lexington London, United Kingdom Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Espace B. Paris, France Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Quasimodo Berlin, Germany Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 7:00PM AB Club Brussels, Belgium Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 10:00PM Paradiso Kleine Zaal Amsterdam, Netherlands Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Black Deer Festival: Eridge Park Kent, United Kingdom Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Black Deer Festival Kent, United Kingdom Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Black Deer Festival Kent, United Kingdom Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 7:00PM The Kee To Bala Bala, Canada

