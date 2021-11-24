The Robin in Bilston unveils mega prog line-up of live shows

After the long period of closure bought on by the Covid-19 lockdown, the legendary Robin venue in Bilston is open for business again and is firing on all six.

Ken Slater, the prog promotor for the club, has lined up an excellent array of prog shows in the club’s gig guide that has already begun and stretches well into 2022, featuring a host of major prog talent including Spock's Beard, LIndisfarne, Robin Trower, Gong, Ozric Tentacles, Curved Air, Lifesigns, Pendragon and loads more...

One of the regular features at the club is Ken’s ‘Prog Sunday at the Robin All-Dayer' events. The first was covered by Prog Magazine and the six band review by Stephen Lambe pointed out the excellent organisation for the event, praising the sound crew, that ran on-time with good sound quality.

Ken tells us that there is an early July All-Dayer in production and a December, Christmas All-Dayer which will be a special co-headlined event, the billing for which is very near completion.

Upcoming shows:

No 28: Mostly Autumn

Jan 30: The Second Prog Sunday All-Dayer: Solstice, John Hackett Band, Jump, Carrie Martin, warmrain, I Am The Manic Whale

Mar 3: Curved Air

Mar 11: Lindisfarne

Mar 13: Franck Carducci’s Fantastic Squad with The Emerald Dawn

Mar 16: Spock’s Beard

Apr 4: Pendragon

Apr 10: Lifesigns

May 12: Geoff Tate

May 24: Karnataka

Jun 12: Martin Barre Band

Jun 16: The Strawbs (Full Electric)

Jun 23: Robin Trower

Jul 3: The Third Prog Sunday All-Dayer

Oct 2: 2022: Arena (rearranged)

Oct 16 2022: Quasar and Solstice Double Header

Nov 19: Gong and Ozric Tentacles

Dec 11: The Christmas Prog Sunday All-Dayer

All tickets available from the Robin Box Office on: 01902 401 211or via the venue website.