The Rides return with album No.2

Stephen Stills, Barry Goldberg and Kenny Wayne Shepherd will release their second album as The Rides on May 6.

Pierced Arrow follows 2013 debut Can’t Get Enough, and a US tour will tie in with the launch.

Goldberg says: “I love the first album – but this one is even better because it reflects how we’re evolving into a real band. The chemistry is just so good between the three of us. We all have so much respect for each other.

“When we recorded the first album, we knew it wasn’t just a one shot deal. But along the way, and through touring, we actually found out just how well we played together.

“We were inspired by the opportunity to break new ground every time we got onstage, getting tighter all the time until we evolved from three veteran artists playing together into a real unified ensemble.”

Stills adds: “A pierced arrow is one with a hole in its feathers – no telling where it will end up. It could be a fierce warrior about to unleash an arrow that has been tampered with, just as likely to come back and hit him. I kinda feel that way about the general state of things. Sometimes well-intended messages will veer wildly off course.”

The Rides Pierced Arrow tracklist

Kick It out Riva Diva Virtual World By My Side Mr. Policeman I’ve Got To Use My Imagination Game On I Need Your Lovin’ There Was A Place My Babe

The Rides US tour

May 02: Burnsville Ames Center, MN

May 03: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

May 05: Springfield Sangamon Auditorium, IL

May 06: Ann Arbor, Michigan Theater, MI

May 08: Merrillville Star Plaza Theatre, IN

May 09: Munhall Carnegie Library Music Hall Of Homestead, PA

May 11: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

May 12: New York Town Hall, NY

May 13: Kingston Ulster Performing Arts Center, NY

May 15: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

May 17: Boston The Wilbur, MA

May 18: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

Jun 01: San Diego Balboa Theatre, CA

Jun 02: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Jun 04: Scottsdale Talking Stick Resort, AZ

Jun 05: Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center, CA