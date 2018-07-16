The Reasoning return for farewell shows

Melodic proggers The Reasoning have announced they are to reunite to some farewell shows in September 2019.

The band, led by former Magenta and current Ghost Community bassist Matt Cohen, will undertake a three date tour under the banner 'Re-Awakening'. The band had formed back in 2005 and released four studio albums, Awakenings, Dark Angel, Adverse Camber and Adventures In Neverland, as well as the Acoustically Speaking acoustic album, the And Another Thing... EP and the Live In The USA: Bottle Of Gettysburg live album. They split in March 2015.

"If I had known that the first Trinity concert was the last time I would play The Reasoning songs, I would have made contingency plans to make sure it continued uninterrupted," Cohen tells Prog. "It wasn’t until recently that the thought of bringing back these songs to the live stage even occurred to me. After much deliberation and consultation with trusted friends, I realised that the music The Reasoning created was very important to people, and united them on so many levels. The band and its music, to my genuine surprise, continues to receive genuine affection from a wide reach of people. I feel it is time to go and play these songs again, for the last time ever, so we can say a proper 'au revoir'."

Former Reasoning members Jake Bradford-Sharpe (drums), Keith Hawkins (guitar) and Robert Gerrard (keyboards) will return, along with as-yet unnamed female and male lead vocalists.

Cohen is at pains to point out that these shows do not represent a reunion for the band, but are very much the final fling.

"It's a last hurrah, the final goodbye," he says. "I am not resurrecting this band to write new songs, record albums or, to do more tours. There will definitely be NO MORE Reasoning shows. We all have our main music priorities and as mentioned in the opening salvo of the news release, me and the boys would like the opportunity to close a chapter we weren’t allowed to close. This is our goodbye to the music and we so want you to come and share in this momentous occasion. It’s nothing without you all."