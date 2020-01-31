The Psychedelic Furs announce their first album in almost 30 years

The Psychedelic Furs have announced that they’ll release their first album in almost 30 years on May 1.

It’s titled Made Of Rain and it will launch through Cooking Vinyl – and is their first record since 1991’s World Outside.

To mark the news vocalist Richard Butler, bassist Tim Butler, drummer Paul Garisto, guitarist Rich Good, keyboardist Amanda Kramer and saxophonist Mars Williams, have released the first single from the album in the shape of Don’t Believe.

The album was produced by Richard Fortus, while mixing was handled by Tim Palmer.

The Psychedelic Furs have also announced that they’ll play at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 14 where they’ll perform Made Of Rain in its entirety, along with a set of greatest hits.

They’ll be joined by special guests Jah Wobble & The Invaders of the Heart. Tickets will go on general sale from February 7.

Formed in 1977 from the UK’s post-punk scene, The Psychedelic Furs went on to have chart success and became a household name in 1986 when they released a new version of their 1981 track Pretty In Pink for the John Hughes movie of the same name.

Richard Butler says: “I’m aware of the fact that people cite us an influence, though I don’t often recognise it in their music. It’s gratifying of course, as it is that there’s still an interested and enthusiastic audience for us. That’s an honour.”

The Psychedelic Furs: Made Of Rain

The Psychedelic Furs return with their first studio album since 1991's World Outside. Made of Rain will also feature the single

Don't Believe.View Deal

The Psychedelic Furs: Made Of Rain

1. The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll

2. Don’t Believe

3. You’ll Be Mine

4. Wrong Train

5. This’ll Never Be Like Love

6. Ash Wednesday

7. Come All Ye Faithful

8. No-One

9. Tiny Hands

10. Hide The Medicine

11. Turn Your Back on Me

12. Stars