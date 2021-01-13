The Prog Collective launch new album with single Two Trajectories

Billy Sherwood's Prog Collective supergroup have streamed a brand new song, Two Trajectories, which features former Queenryche singer Geoff Tate and Sons Of Apollo guitarists Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal. You can hear the new song below.

Two Trajectories is taken from new studio album, Worlds On Hold, the first release under the Prog Collective banner since 2013’s Epilogue, which was the follow-up album to the massively popular self-titled debut album released in 2012.

“Yes was one of my earliest influences and working with Billy was very special to me. I loved singing the track Two Trajectories," says Tate.

“It was an honour and a pleasure to work with Geoff Tate,"adds Sherwood. "He brought so much emotion and character to the vocal. I’m looking forward to people hearing this track along with all the others on the new Prog Collective record!”

As with those previous efforts, Sherwood has gathered some of the most proficient and prolific artists from all over the globe including Steve Hillage, Todd Rundgren, Steve Hackett, Martin Barre, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Tony Kaye, Roine Stolt and more...

Sherwood chose to split the album between new compositions on one side and spectacular versions of familiar classics on the other. The songs covered include Peter Gabriel’s Solsbury Hill, Alan Parson’s Project’s Eye In The Sky, Procol Harem’s A Whiter Shade Of Pale and the Moody Blues’ Nights In White Satin. In addition, the set includes three previously released bonus tracks of Billy Sherwood produced cover versions.

Pre-order Worlds On Hold.

(Image credit: Cleopatra Records)

Prog Collective: Worlds On Hold

1. Worlds On Hold (feat. Todd Rundgren & L. Shankar)

2. Two Trajectories (feat. Geoff Tate & Ron Bumblefoot Thal)

3. Anything But Goodbye (feat. Jon Davison & Patrick Moraz)

4. Meant To Be (feat. Jan Akkerman & Billy Sherwood)

5. Brave New World (feat. Sonja Kristina & Steve Hillage)

6. Glory Days Ahead feat. (Arjen Anthony Lucassen & Steve Hackett)

7. Solsbury Hill (feat. Roine Stolt & Billy Sherwood)

8. A Whiter Shade Of Pale (feat. Graham Bonnet & Derek Sherinian)

9. Eye In The Sky (feat. Joe Lynn Turner & Martin Barre)

10. Nights In White Satin (feat. David Clayton-Thomas & Geoff Downes)

BONUS TRACKS

11. Penny Lane (feat. John Wetton)

12. More Than A Feeling (feat. Alan White, Tony Kaye & Billy Sherwood)

13. People Are Strange (feat. David Johansen)