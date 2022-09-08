The Police to release picture disc of 1981's Ghost In The Machine

By Jerry Ewing
published

Limited edition picture disc version of The Police's Ghost In The Machine to feature three extra tracks

The Police
The Police have announced the release of their 1981 album Ghost In The Machine as a picture disc, to be released through UMC on November 4.

The new limited edition reissue features three additional tracks not included on the original album; I Burn For You, the single mix of the track from the Brimstone And Treacle album, Once Upon A Daydream and Shambelle.

Also unique to the new release, four songs (Spirits In The Material World, Rehumanize Yourself, One World (Not Three) and Hungry For You) feature Stewart Copeland counting in the tracks – distinctive audio from the recording studio that was not included on the 1981 release.

Recorded at AIR Studios, Montserrat and Le Studio, Quebec, Ghost In The Machine’was Number One on the UK album chart and a multi-platinum best seller all over the world. The original release featured three hit singles, Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, Invisible Sun and Spirits In The Material World.

The Police

