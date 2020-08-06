The Pineapple Thief release stunning video for new single Versions of The Truth

British prog rockers The Pineapple Thief have released a stunning video for their new single Versions Of The Truth. It's also the title track of the bands upcoming album Versions Of The Truth, which will be released through Kscope on September 4.

Like the new album, the song holds up a mirror to the chaos and conflict of 21st-century life and tries to make sense of the distorted reflections that gaze back at it. A blurring between the real and the perceived, between meaning and intent. The title says it all: this is the soundtrack for a post-truth world. Ypu can watch the new video in full below.

“This track probably doesn’t need too much in the way of explanation,” explains frontman Bruce Soord. “I came up with the title when we started writing the record back in October 2018. At the time, the world around me seemed to be losing respect for ‘the truth’. Any version of the truth, it seemed, was fair game as long as it got you what or where you wanted. I never expected the song to be even more pertinent today.

“The video however tackles very personal distortions of life and truth. George Laycock, who produced and directed the video, found some beautiful locations down here on the Dorset Jurassic coast, together with some local ‘swimmers’. Luckily, as George lives just 40 minutes away from me, we were able to shoot together again, even in today's strange climate. The rivers, the blue seas and virgin blue skies unblemished by vapour trails look otherworldly. ‘It’s not how I remember it….’”

Produced by the four members of the band – vocalist Bruce Soord, keyboardist Steve Kitch, bassist Jon Sykes and drummer Gavin Harrison – Versions Of The Truth will be released on CD, LP including various colours, digitally, Blu-ray disc with bonus track plus as a limited edition deluxe hardback book 4 disc version.

Pre-order Versions Of The Truth.