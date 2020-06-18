The Pineapple Thief announce new album and release video for Demons

The Pineapple Thief have released a video for brand new song Demons. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, Versions Of The Truth, out on September 4th on Kscope. The video was directed by George Laycock, produced by Blacktide Phonic/Visual and c an be watched in full below.
“The lyrics really speak for themselves,” explains frontman Bruce Soord. “It's a very simple sentiment, but actually one that was quite difficult to sing when it came to it. It was one of the first songs we wrote for the new album and the emotions that fed into the track were still very raw at the time. I'd like to think writing songs like this would prove to be cathartic, but in reality those demons just don't go away and it's really a case of learning to live with them."
Versions Of The Truth holds up a mirror to the chaos and conflict of 21st-century life and tries to make sense of the distorted reflections that gaze back at it. A blurring between the real and the perceived, between meaning and intent.
“When you have conflict, the truth gets bent and kicked around, the facts get changed,” says Soord. “That’s why people argue or get divorced or fight – because nobody can agree on what the truth is. That idea of different versions of the truth especially applies to the world we’re living in right now. All these things are happening where nobody has any idea of what the real truth of anything is because everything is so distorted.”
The themes of the album – ever-changing perspectives and malleable truths – are reflected in the artwork. An etching by the late German artist Michael Schoenholtz, it features a series of kinetic, abstract shapes that seem to reveal a different image to whoever looks at it. Gavin Harrison came across the etching just as the band were finishing Versions Of The Truth, and showed it to his bandmates.
“That particular etching just seemed to resonate with me,” says Harrison. “Within five minutes we had all chosen the same image. It was the fastest selection process of a band that I’ve ever witnessed. As is often the case with modern contemporary art, different people find different meaning within it. Personally I see it as an intriguing maze that depicts the mental process of creativity. It never has straight lines.”
Versions Of The Truth will be released on CD, LP including various colours, digitally, Blu-ray disc with bonus track plus as a limited edition deluxe hardback book four disc version.
Due to the current Covid-19 virus situation the band’s planned headline tour for Autumn 2020 has been rescheduled for 2021. All tickets for the 2020 dates will be valid for the new dates. For refunds please check with point of sale. Tour dates are below.
The Pineapple Thief: Versions Of The Truth
1. Versions Of The Truth
2. Break It All
3. Demons
4. Driving Like Maniacs
5. Leave Me Be
6. Too Many Voices
7. Our Mire
8. Out Of Line
9. Stop Making Sense
10. The Game
The Pineapple Thief European Tour Dates 2021
Jan 14: TUR Istanbul Dorox XL
Jan 15: TUR Ankara 6:45
Jan 16: TUR Imir Sold Out
Oct 5: IRE Dublin Button Factory
Oct 6: Glasgow St. Lukes
Oct 7: Manchester 02 Ritz
Oct 8: Bristol SWX
Oct 9: NED Amsetrdam Paradiso
Oct 10: GER Hamburg Fabrik
Oct 12: POL Warsaw Stodola
Oct 14: POL Krakow Klub Studio
Oct 15: HUN Budapest A 38
Oct 16: GER Munich Teknikum
Oct 17: SWI Pratteln Z7
Oct 19: GER Stuttgart Im Wizemann
Oct 20: FRA Lyo CCO Villerurbanne
Oct 21: ITA Roncade (Treviso) New Age
Oct 22: ITA Trezzo sull'Adda Live Club
Oct 23: FRA Paris Elysee Montmartre
Oct 26: GER Mainz KUZ
Oct 27: BEL Breuxelles Ancienne Belgique
Oct 28: FRA Strasbourg La Laiterie
Oct 29: GER Cologne Carlswerk Victoria
Oct 30: London Shepherd's Bush Empire
The Pineapple Thief European Tour Dates 2022
Feb 25: ITA Rome Auditorium Parco della Musica
Mar 1: SPA Barcelona La Nau
Mar 2: SPA Madrid Caracol
Mar 11: GER Dresden Tante Ju
Mar 12: AUS Vienna Szene
Mar 13: SK Bratislava, MMC
Mar 15: CZE Ostrava, Brick House
Mar 17: GER Berlin Kesselhaus
Mar 18: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio
Mar 20: NOR Haugesund, Hovleriet
Mar 21: SWE Goethenberg Pustervik
Mar 22: NOR Oslo Rockefeller
Mar 23: SWE Stockholm Nalen
Mar 25: FIN Tampere Olympia
Mar 26: FIN Tavastia