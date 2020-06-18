The Pineapple Thief announce new album and release video for Demons

The Pineapple Thief have released a video for brand new song Demons. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, Versions Of The Truth, out on September 4th on Kscope. The video was directed by George Laycock, produced by Blacktide Phonic/Visual and c an be watched in full below.

“The lyrics really speak for themselves,” explains frontman Bruce Soord. “It's a very simple sentiment, but actually one that was quite difficult to sing when it came to it. It was one of the first songs we wrote for the new album and the emotions that fed into the track were still very raw at the time. I'd like to think writing songs like this would prove to be cathartic, but in reality those demons just don't go away and it's really a case of learning to live with them."

Versions Of The Truth holds up a mirror to the chaos and conflict of 21st-century life and tries to make sense of the distorted reflections that gaze back at it. A blurring between the real and the perceived, between meaning and intent.



“When you have conflict, the truth gets bent and kicked around, the facts get changed,” says Soord. “That’s why people argue or get divorced or fight – because nobody can agree on what the truth is. That idea of different versions of the truth especially applies to the world we’re living in right now. All these things are happening where nobody has any idea of what the real truth of anything is because everything is so distorted.”

The themes of the album – ever-changing perspectives and malleable truths – are reflected in the artwork. An etching by the late German artist Michael Schoenholtz, it features a series of kinetic, abstract shapes that seem to reveal a different image to whoever looks at it. Gavin Harrison came across the etching just as the band were finishing Versions Of The Truth, and showed it to his bandmates.



“That particular etching just seemed to resonate with me,” says Harrison. “Within five minutes we had all chosen the same image. It was the fastest selection process of a band that I’ve ever witnessed. As is often the case with modern contemporary art, different people find different meaning within it. Personally I see it as an intriguing maze that depicts the mental process of creativity. It never has straight lines.”

Versions Of The Truth will be released on CD, LP including various colours, digitally, Blu-ray disc with bonus track plus as a limited edition deluxe hardback book four disc version.

Pre-order Versions Of The Truth.

Due to the current Covid-19 virus situation the band’s planned headline tour for Autumn 2020 has been rescheduled for 2021. All tickets for the 2020 dates will be valid for the new dates. For refunds please check with point of sale. Tour dates are below.

(Image credit: Kscope)

The Pineapple Thief: Versions Of The Truth

1. Versions Of The Truth

2. Break It All

3. Demons

4. Driving Like Maniacs

5. Leave Me Be

6. Too Many Voices

7. Our Mire

8. Out Of Line

9. Stop Making Sense

10. The Game

The Pineapple Thief European Tour Dates 2021

Jan 14: TUR Istanbul Dorox XL

Jan 15: TUR Ankara 6:45

Jan 16: TUR Imir Sold Out

Oct 5: IRE Dublin Button Factory

Oct 6: Glasgow St. Lukes

Oct 7: Manchester 02 Ritz

Oct 8: Bristol SWX

Oct 9: NED Amsetrdam Paradiso

Oct 10: GER Hamburg Fabrik

Oct 12: POL Warsaw Stodola

Oct 14: POL Krakow Klub Studio

Oct 15: HUN Budapest A 38

Oct 16: GER Munich Teknikum

Oct 17: SWI Pratteln Z7

Oct 19: GER Stuttgart Im Wizemann

Oct 20: FRA Lyo CCO Villerurbanne

Oct 21: ITA Roncade (Treviso) New Age

Oct 22: ITA Trezzo sull'Adda Live Club

Oct 23: FRA Paris Elysee Montmartre

Oct 26: GER Mainz KUZ

Oct 27: BEL Breuxelles Ancienne Belgique

Oct 28: FRA Strasbourg La Laiterie

Oct 29: GER Cologne Carlswerk Victoria

Oct 30: London Shepherd's Bush Empire

The Pineapple Thief European Tour Dates 2022

Feb 25: ITA Rome Auditorium Parco della Musica

Mar 1: SPA Barcelona La Nau

Mar 2: SPA Madrid Caracol

Mar 11: GER Dresden Tante Ju

Mar 12: AUS Vienna Szene

Mar 13: SK Bratislava, MMC

Mar 15: CZE Ostrava, Brick House

Mar 17: GER Berlin Kesselhaus

Mar 18: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio

Mar 20: NOR Haugesund, Hovleriet

Mar 21: SWE Goethenberg Pustervik

Mar 22: NOR Oslo Rockefeller

Mar 23: SWE Stockholm Nalen

Mar 25: FIN Tampere Olympia

Mar 26: FIN Tavastia

