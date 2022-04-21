The Pineapple Thief release new video for Dead In The Water (Rewired)

By ( ) published

The Pineapple Thief will release Give It Back, a selection of old songs rewired back by drummer Gavin Harrison, in May

The Pineapple Thief
(Image credit: The Pineapple Thief)

UK prog rock quratet The Pineapple Thief have released a new lyric video for Dead In The Water (Rewired), a newly recorded version of the song that originally featured on the band's 2006 Little Man album, which you can watch below.

It's taken from a brand new album, Give It Back (Rewired), which will be released through Kscope records on May 13 that sees the band dipping into their extensive back catalogue and re-recording the material with Gavin Harrison.

“This is a completely new take on a song I originally wrote as the opener for our 2006 album Little Man," says mainman Bruce Soord. "Gavin's new drum parts took the song into exciting uncharted territory for me and like all the songs on Give It Back, it inspired me to replay everything, as if the song was new. After Steve and Jon added their brilliant new synth and bass parts, it became a song that felt really fresh and fitted nicely into what TPT have become today - we've already slotted it into our current live show.” 

Give It Back (Rewired) will be available as a two disc CDand Blu-ray (Audio - Hi-res Stereo/DTS-HD MA 5.1/Dolby Atmos), CD, black vinyl LP and digital album.

Pre-order Give It Back (Rewired).

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.