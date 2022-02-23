The Pineapple Thief release lyric video for Give It Back (Rewired)

UK prog rockers The Pineapple Thief have released a new lyric video for Give It Back (Rewired), a newly recorded version of the song that originally featured on 2012's All The Wars album.

It's taken from a brand new album, Give It Back (Rewired), which will be released through Kscope records on May 13 that sees the band dipping into their extensive back catalogue and re-recording the material with Gavin Harrison.

“One of the first songs that Gavin picked out from the back catalogue was Give it Back," says singer and guitarist Bruce Soord. We completely re-recorded and re-worked the entire piece. It feels like a completely new song and it's already part of our live set.”

“Gavin went through the entire TPT back catalogue and picked out some songs he felt we could revisit," explains singer and guitarist Bruce Soord. "As soon as I heard what Gavin was doing, it inspired me to completely rework the songs too. Gavin would suggest adding new parts, chopping things around, bringing in extra verses and I was completely open to all of it. I also ‘closed the story’ lyrically on a lot of the songs which I felt were left too open ended. It was a lot of fun to do, even if it felt a little strange at times going back in time.”

“When I first started working with The Pineapple Thief I had only played on the album Your Wilderness, so when the time came to play live, I obviously had to approach quite a few songs I didn’t know and hadn’t played before. Having spent some years in King Crimson (where this challenge was often presented to me), Robert Fripp suggested that you should approach every song as if it were new regardless of when it was written.

"So with the blessing of The Pineapple Thief, I developed my own take on some of the earlier material. As the tours went by, I got curious about their huge back catalogue and found myself listening through and applying the ‘old song/new song' process and imagining how I could (sometimes radically) rework them - initially just for the purposes of finding other songs to play live. However, Bruce encouraged me to go as far out as I wanted (including writing whole new sections) - after all, the original already existed - so why not breathe new life into these earlier songs? This isn’t a compilation album or any kind of selected ‘best of’ record - but rather the tunes that gave me inspiration to rearrange, rework, rewire.”

Give It Back (Rewired) will be available as a two disc CDand Blu-ray (Audio - Hi-res Stereo/DTS-HD MA 5.1/Dolby Atmos), CD, black vinyl LP and digital album.

Pre-order Give It Back (Rewired).

(Image credit: Kscope)

The Pineapple Thief: Give It Back (Rewired)

1. Wretched Soul (Rewired)

2. Dead In The Water (Rewired)

3. Shoot First (Rewired)

4. Build A World (Rewired)

5. Start Your Descent (Rewired)

6. Give It Back (Rewired)

7. Boxing Day (Rewired)

8. Someone Pull Me Out (Rewired)

9. Last Man Standing (Rewired)

10. Little Man (Rewired)

11. 137 (Rewired)

12. Warm Seas (Rewired)