The Offspring share video for Let The Bad Times Roll, and it's as weird as you'd expect in 2021

Punk-rockers The Offspring have unveiled the music video for their newly released single Let The Bad Times Roll. The track shares the name with their long-awaited tenth studio album, set for release April 16 via Concord Records.

We all know that the world has been in a bit of a slump lately. Let The Bad Times Roll aims to soften the blow with a chirpy, upbeat melody, while assuring us it’s alright to dance even if it’s through the puddles of the shitstorm overhead. The video reflects the ongoing challenges of existing in modern society right now, and even includes an army of anthropomorphised Coronavirus cells. You can't get much more 2021 than that now, can you?

The band have also announced a second acoustic set at Banquet Records on December 3 at 6pm GMT, but be snappy, as the first three shows sold out instantly.

Let The Good Times Roll is now available for pre-order , but for now, you can watch the video for the album’s title-track below.