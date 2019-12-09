The Neal Morse Band to release The Great Adventour: Live in Brno 2019

The Neal Morse Band have announced that they’ll release a live album in 2020.

It’s titled The Great Adventour: Live in Brno 2019 and it’ll arrive on March 6. It was captured in the Czech Republic on the band’s European tour in support of The Great Adventure album, which came out earlier this year.

The live package will be released as a 2CD/2Blu-ray Digipak via InsideOut Music after Morse, Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Bill Hubauer and Eric Gillette re-signed with the label.

Morse says: “The band and myself are super excited to be back with our friends at InsideOut. They are great people and I’m sure it will be a fruitful relationship as it always has been.”

InsideOutMusic label-head Thomas Waber adds: "There is obviously a lot of history between Neal and InsideOutMusic and we are ready to make more history with one of the most important prog artists of our generation.”

Along with the music, The Great Adventour: Live in Brno 2019 will include two tour documentaries from both the US and the European runs, along with the official music videos for the singles taken from The Great Adventure.

Bassist George says: “This was our first time playing in the Czech Republic and this venue had a different look and vibe: the audience also turned out to be very energetic. They loved it!”

Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

The Neal Morse Band: The Great Adventour: Live in Brno 2019

1. Intro

2. Overture

3. The Dream Isn’t Over

4. Welcome To The World

5. A Momentary Change

6. Dark Melody

7. I Got To Run

8. To The River

9. The Great Adventure

10. Venture In Black

11. Hey Ho Let’s Go

12. Beyond The Borders

13. Overture 2

14. Long Ago

15. Child Of Wonder

16. The Dream Continues

17. Fighting With Destiny

18. Vanity Fair

19. Welcome To The World 2

20. The Element Of Fear

21. The Great Despair

22. Freedom Calling

23. A Love That Never Dies

24. The Great Medley