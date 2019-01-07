The Mute Gods announce new album Atheists And Believers

The Mute Gods have revealed that they’ll release their third studio album in the coming months.

The follow-up to 2017’s Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth is titled Atheists And Believers and it will arrive on March 22.

The core lineup of Nick Beggs, Roger King and Marco Minnemann are joined on the record by guest stars including Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, Craig Blundell, Rob Townsend and Beggs’ daughter Lula on vocals.

In November last year, drummer Minnemann said he was working with Lifeson on a new project, but it’s not clear if that was for The Mute Gods or a solo release.

Atheists And Believers is said to focus on topics including “politics, humanity and love” and span “turbulent rock compositions to more sentimental pieces of music.”

Beggs says: “The album’s key message is that we now empower stupid people and don’t listen to educated, informed experts anymore because truth is no longer fashionable.”

Atheists And Believers will launch on CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP/CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

The Mute Gods: Atheists And Believers

1. Atheists And Believers

2. One Day

3. Knucklehead

4. Envy The Dead

5. Sonic Boom

6. Old Men

7. The House Where Love Once Lived

8. Iridium Heart

9. Twisted World, Godless Universe

10. I Think Of You