The Mute Gods - Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth album review

When we last spoke to Nick Beggs (Steve Hackett, Steven Wilson) about The Mute Gods in 2016 after the release of his band’s debut album, Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me, he was enraged by the world he saw caving in. Twelve months later and he’s practically apoplectic, if almost resigned to the fate of mankind.

The latest Mute Gods album matches that rage. A tougher proposition than the first, Tardigrades, sadly, was built for these times. Admittedly, for an album that takes its starting point as a series of dissertations on religion, politics, media and the environment, it has a wonderful lightness of touch.

There’s shade and understatement, even at the black heart of the title track or the lilting, quietly furious Window Onto The Sun, which bears repeated, if panicked, listening. Much like this album.