The Music Of Cream to tour Australia and New Zealand

Ginger Baker’s son Kofi, Jack Bruce’s son Malcolm and Eric Clapton’s nephew Will Johns have announced that they’ll tour under The Music Of Cream banner later this year.

The trio will play dates in Australia and New Zealand to celebrate 50 years of Cream – and they’ll be joined on the road by former Deep Purple man Glenn Hughes.

A statement reads: “Cream was a chemical explosion like no other – the blueprint for every supergroup to follow and the heavy blues precursor to Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and so much more.

“Fifty years since their earth-shaking debut album, the bloodlines of that hallowed trilogy come together to pay tribute to Cream’s legendary four-album reign over the psychedelic frontier of the late 1960s.

“Kofi Baker and Malcolm Bruce unite with Will Johns to unleash the lightning that electrified a generation – with special guest, Glenn Hughes.

“Feel the fire and the freedom of Spoonful, Strange Brew, Sunshine Of Your Love, White Room, Crossroads and Badge – performed by master musicians whose lives have been steeped in the Cream spirit and legacy.”

Find a full list of tour dates below.

May 23: Melbourne Hamer Hall, Australia

May 25: Sydney State Theatre, Australia

May 26: Perth Concert Hall, Australia

May 29: Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall, Australia

May 31: Wellington Opera House, New Zealand

Jun 01: Christchurch Isaac Theatre Royal, New Zealand

Jun 02: Auckland ASB Theatre, New Zealand

