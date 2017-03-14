Nancy Wilson, Steven Adler for Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp

The list of musicians for the 21st Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp has been revealed.

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson will attend the event in Hollywood between June 29 and July 2 – and she’ll be joined by former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler and ex David Lee Roth band drummer Gregg Bissonette.

Attendees will be placed in a band with other musicians and are then mentored by professionals. They will rehearse, jam and perform with the artists, with the final taking place at the Sunset Strip’s Whisky A Go Go.

Other professionals in attendance will include Vinny Appice, Joel Hoekstra, Ashley Dzerigian, Joe Votale and Evan Stanley – with more names to be announced in due course.

Wilson says: “I’m excited to be part of Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp this year. Some of my rock brothers have already been involved and really enjoyed the experience!”

Along with standard tickets, Ultimate VIP fan packages are available for those not looking to perform. The tickets will allow access to Q&A events, along with the chance to watch jam sessions and attend the final itself.

For more, visit the Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp’s official website.

Artists to previously appear at the event include Jeff Beck, Tony Iommi, Roger Daltrey, Joe Perry, Def Leppard, Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Gene Simmons, Judas Priest, Bill Wyman, Slash, Bret Michaels, Cheap Trick, Ginger Baker and Vince Neil.

So you wanna be a rock'n'roll star? Then join Rock’N’Roll Fantasy Camp