The Metal Hammer Golden Gods: LIVE

Everything that's going on at the best award ceremony of the year!

WINNER: The Golden God is Mikael Åkerfeldt

WINNER: Icon is Michael Schenker

WINNER: The Spirit Of Hammer is Dave Prowse aka Darth Vader

A photo posted by on

WINNER: Best Album is The Satanist by Behemoth

WINNER: Inspiration is Hanoi Rocks

WINNER: King Of The Internet Is Devin Townsend

WINNER: Riff Lord is Mark Tremonti

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on

WINNERS: Global Metal is shared by Orphaned Land and Khalas

WINNER: Best International Band are Avenged Sevenfold

A photo posted by on

WINNER: Best Live Band are Killswitch Engage

WINNER: Best UK band are Iron Maiden

WINNER: Best Underground band are Wardruna

A photo posted by on

WINNER: Dimebag Darrell ‘Shredder’ is Misha Mansoor

WINNER: Best New Band are Devil You Know

TeamRock speaks to Jonny from Nothing More, The Graveltones and Benji of Skindred live from The Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards 2014.

A photo posted by on

We managed to catch up with Steel Panther ahead of The Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2014. We find out what it means to them to be this year’s hosts, whether they’ve got any bands in their sights tonight and if a team up with Alter Bridge could happen…

A photo posted by on