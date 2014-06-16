The Metal Hammer Golden Gods: LIVE

Everything that's going on at the best award ceremony of the year!
WINNER: The Golden God is Mikael Åkerfeldt
WINNER: Icon is Michael Schenker
WINNER: The Spirit Of Hammer is Dave Prowse aka Darth Vader
WINNER: Best Album is The Satanist by Behemoth
WINNER: Inspiration is Hanoi Rocks
WINNER: King Of The Internet Is Devin Townsend
WINNER: Riff Lord is Mark Tremonti
WINNERS: Global Metal is shared by Orphaned Land and Khalas
WINNER: Best International Band are Avenged Sevenfold
WINNER: Best Live Band are Killswitch Engage
WINNER: Best UK band are Iron Maiden
WINNER: Best Underground band are Wardruna
WINNER: Dimebag Darrell ‘Shredder’ is Misha Mansoor
WINNER: Best New Band are Devil You Know
TeamRock speaks to Jonny from Nothing More, The Graveltones and Benji of Skindred live from The Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards 2014.
We managed to catch up with Steel Panther ahead of The Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2014. We find out what it means to them to be this year’s hosts, whether they’ve got any bands in their sights tonight and if a team up with Alter Bridge could happen…