Golden Gods Best Live Band: Killswitch Engage

Killswitch Engage have won the Best Live Band Award, sponsored by Ticketmaster.

The pioneers of metalcore have recently found themselves reinvigorated and that new energy has led them to winning the Ticketmaster Best Live Band award at the Orange Amplification Presents The Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association With World Of Tanks.

Also nominated were The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Prodigy, Five Finger Death Punch and Karnivool.

TeamRock caught up with Killswitch Engage at The Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2014 – we find out how they feel to win the Best Live Band Award and what the plan is for the rest of the summer.

