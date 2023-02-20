The Mars Volta plot short summer UK tour

The Mars Volta have announced details of a brief summer UK tour in support of their 2022 self-titled album.

The band – fronted by vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala and guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López – will play Glasgow Barrowland on June 16, Manchester O2 Apollo (17) and London Troxy (18).

Tickets go on pre-sale on Wednesday, February 22 at 10am.

On April 22, The Mars Volta will release an exclusive Record Store Day 12-inch of Frances The Mute and a liver version of The Widow via Cloud Hill.

Until then, check out the video for their most recent single Flash Burns From Flashbacks below.

The three UK dates form part of a larger tour itinerary for the revived prog collective. Catch them at the following venues:



May 06: Atlanta Shaky Knees festival, GA

May 09: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

May 10: Albuquerque Revel Entertainment Center, NM

May 12: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA (with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Thundercat)

May 13: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

May 14: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theatre, TX

May 16: San Antonio Tech Port Center + Arena, TX

May 18: New Orleans Orpheum Theater, LA

May 19: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

May 21: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville 2023, FL

May 24: Mexico City Pepsi Centre, Mexico

Jun 03: São Paulo MITA, Brazil

Jun 07: Porto Primavera Porto 2023, Portugal

Jun 09: Madrid Primavera Sound 2023, Spain

Jun 16: Glasgow Barrowland, Scotland

Jun 17: Manchester O2 Apollo, England

Jun 18: London Troxy, England

Jun 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland (with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Iggy Pop)

Jun 24: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

Jun 26: Mannheim Maimarktgelände Parkplatz (with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Iggy Pop)