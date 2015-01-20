The Gentle Storm premiere 1st track Endless Sea

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen and former The Gathering singer Anneke van Giersbergen have premiered Endless Sea, the first track from their Gentle Storm project, with Prog and TeamRock.

It’s taken from their album The Diary, set for release on March 23 via InsideOut.

The launch will be supported with a European tour including three UK dates, although Lucassen won’t hit the road with van Giersbergen, backing vocalist Marcela Bovoi, guitarist Merel Bechtold, guitarist Ferry Duijsens, keyboardist Joost van der Broek, bassist Johan van Stratum and drummer Ed Warby.

The Diary is set in the 17th century and tells the story of a Dutch sailor and his wife, separated by his two-year voyage, and the letters they write to each other.

The leading duo say of Endless Sea: “The album opener serves as an introduction to our story-based album. Susanne, the main character, sings about her husband Joseph, who has just sailed out on another long voyage to the Far East. We are very excited to offer everybody a first taste – this is such a special album to the both of us.”

Lucassen guests with van Giersbergen on a run of acoustic shows next month, and takes part in the “unintentional supergroup’s” first show in the Netherlands on March 26.

Apr 23: London Garage

Apr 24: Leicester Musician

Apr 25: Manchester Roadhouse