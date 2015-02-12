The Gentle Storm issue studio clip

The Gentle Storm have released another behind-the-scenes clip from recording sessions for their upcoming album The Diary.

The collaboration between Arjen Lucassen and The Gathering singer Anneke van Giersbergen launches in Europe on March 23 via InsideOut.

The clip shows Lucassen playing a variety of instruments and highlights his guitar solo on the track Endless Sea.

Van Giersbergen says about the Ayeron mastermind: “I love his dedication and sense of humour and now that we did a whole album together I can see how he pulls off these enormous projects that he became famous and loved for.

“It was a real pleasure and an honour to do an album together – it’s already one of the highlights of my career and I can’t wait to share The Gentle Storm with you all.”

They premiered a lyric video for the track Endless Sea exclusively through Prog last month and they’ll play their debut gig in the Netherlands on March 26 with Lucassen – although he won’t be part of the lineup for the band’s three UK dates in April.

Meanwhile, van Giersbergen is continuing her work with Liv Kristine and Kari Rueslatten in The Sirens.

Apr 23: London Garage

Apr 24: Leicester Musician

Apr 25: Manchester Roadhouse