The Sirens show their Fearless side

The Sirens have launched a live promo of their track Fearless.

It’s the third release from the collaboration between The Gathering’s Anneke van Giersbergen, The 3rd And The Mortal’s Kari Rueslatten and Leaves’ Eyes and The Theatre Of Tragedy’s Liv Kristine.

They previously issued streams of Sisters Of Earth and Embracing The Seasons. Hear the new track below.

Kristine revealed the project came about following a chance meeting with van Giersbergen at the Masters Of Rock festival in the Czech Republic in 2013.

She said: “We only had a few minutes to talk between our gigs but we agreed that we should get together and tour. Anneke told me she had just talked to Kari and that was the ‘go’ for The Sirens.”

The group head to South America later this week for shows in Mexico, Chile and Brazil.

Kristine launched her latest solo album Vervain last year along with the track Love Decay, while van Giersbergen has teamed up with Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen in The Gentle Storm. They premiered Endless Sea last week and will issue album The Diary on March 23 via InsideOut.