The Flaming Lips get fired up in new video for The Captain

The Flaming Lips have released a video for their rare track The Captain.

The song was originally recorded for their classic 1999 album The Soft Bulletin but didn’t make it on to the final cut.

The Captain will feature on the deluxe edition of their upcoming album Greatest Hits Vol. 1, which will be released on June 1 via Warner Bros. Records.

It’ll launch on vinyl along with the deluxe 3CD version, which includes singles, b-sides, rarities, studio outtakes and several previously unreleased tracks.

All the songs have been remastered from the original tape sources by The Flaming Lips and their long-time producer Dave Fridmann.

The Flaming Lips Greatest Hits Vol.1 Deluxe Edition is available for pre-order through Amazon.

The Flaming Lips Greatest Hits Vol.1 Deluxe Edition tracklist

CD1

1. Talkin' 'Bout The Smiling Deathporn Immortality Blues (Everyone Wants

To Live Forever)

2. Hit Me Like You Did The First Time

3. Frogs

4. Felt Good To Burn

5. Turn It On

6. She Don't Use Jelly

7. Chewin The Apple Of Your Eye

8. Slow Nerve Action

9. Psychiatric Explorations of The Fetus With Needles

10. Brainville

11. Lightning Strikes The Postman

12. When You Smile

13. Bad Days (Aurally Excited Version)

14. Riding To Work In The Year 2025

15. Race For The Prize (Sacrifice Of The New Scientists)

16. Waitin’ For A Superman (Is It Getting Heavy?)

17. The Spark That Bled

18. What Is the Light?



CD2

1. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt. 1

2. In The Morning Of The Magicians

3. All We Have Is Now

4. Do You Realize??

5. The W.A.N.D.

6. Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung

7. Vein Of Stars

8. The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song

9. Convinced Of The Hex

10. See The Leaves

11. Silver Trembling Hands

12. Is David Bowie Dying?

13. Try To Explain

14. Always There In Our Hearts

15. How??

16. There Should Be Unicorns

17. The Castle



CD3

1. Zero to A Million (Demo)

2. Jets (Cupid's Kiss Vs The Psyche Of Death) (2-Track Demo)

3. Thirty-Five Thousand Feet Of Despair

4. The Captain

5. 1000 Ft. Hands

6. Noodling Theme (Epic Sunset Mix #5)

7. Up Above The Daily Hum

8. The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song (In Anatropous Reflex)

9. We Can't Predict The Future

10. Your Face Can Tell The Future

11. You Gotta Hold On

12. What Does It Mean?

13. Spider-man Vs Muhammad Ali

14. I Was Zapped By The Lucky Super Rainbow

15. Enthusiasm For Life Defeats Existential Fear Part 2

16. If I Only Had A Brain

17. Silent Night / Lord, Can You Hear Me