You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy is 50 years old, and it stands up well. Elton John and his writing partner Bernie Taupin ruled the early 70s with radio bangers, glam choruses, piano boogie and ballads. While the best of their early material had been doused in Americana (The Band, Ray Charles, Leon Russell), their massive success was putting the accent on the pop tunes and the amusing japes. Their rescue plan was this concept album in 1975.

The comparisons to The Beatles and Sgt. Pepper’s were understandable. Both aimed to create a thematic song sequence, and the results were impeccably packaged. In Elton’s case the album cover was an illustration by Alan Aldridge – part Marvel comics, but also with decadent hints of Hieronymus Bosch.

Elton John - Someone Saved My Life Tonight (Old Grey Whistle Test 1982) - YouTube Watch On

Arguably, Elton’s team had delivered the more coherent story. The music was modest, vulnerable and autobiographical. Elton and Bernie took us from London pubs to a superstar trail that would sell out Dodger Stadium in LA. The album had a bankable hit with Someone Saved My Life Tonight, an escape from wedding bells that hinted at the singer’s fraught sexuality. Few of the other tracks were catchy by design, but that was the point. The record was made to reward close listening.

This anniversary edition includes early demo recordings of important songs. A snatch of Bitter Fingers is excitingly close to the finished version, as Elton’s voice cuts in – “Nearly got it,” he figures, correctly. Elton and his lyricist Taupin’s working method is impressive. The title track is a literate tale of humble beginnings, in thrall to American culture, performed with a western twang.

Elton John - Captain Fantastic - Take 1 / Session Demo (Lyric video) - YouTube Watch On

Elton’s band members are also playing at the top of their game. Several would be absent from the next album, the mediocre Rock Of The Westies. So it’s an opportunity to savour drummer Nigel Olsson and bassist Dee Murray, sustaining the groove on Tell Me When The Whistle Blows, alongside a swish, orchestral score. Props also to Davey Johnstone’s guitar playing, never intrusive, frequently great.

The album topped the US chart in May, and a month later Elton played it at Wembley Stadium with some fresh musicians and a more rocky perspective. The tracks, included here, are admirable enough. One of the bonus tracks, Philadelphia Freedom, is testament to Elton’s affinity for dance music. He was restless and prolific.

A fine legacy.