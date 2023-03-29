The Fierce And The Dead announce October album launch show

UK prog rockers The Fierce And The Dead have announced that they will launch their upcoming album, News From The Invisible World, with a live show at London's Black heart venue in Camden on October 14. This is their first London headline show since 2020.

“This will be our first London show since 2020 and it made sense to come back to The Black Heart. We want this to be a celebration, not just of the new music we've been creating but also of the amazing people who we've met doing this over the last 13 years. Expect a party” says bassist Kevin Feazey who also adopts the role as lead vocalist on the new album.

News From The Invisible World is slated for a summer release, but has been best with production issues that are facing many bands these days, delaying proposed released.

Thus far the band have released three video for new singles from tracks from the upcoming album, Golden Thread, Wonderful and Photogenic Love.

"This album has been a long time in the making, and we can't wait to share it, our last headline gig at the Black Heart show sold out and was a lot of fun," adds guitarist Matt Stevens. "We’ll be in a position to let everyone know the release date for the album shortly."

Tickets for the show go on sale from 8 am on Friday March 31 and will be available from The Black Heart website.