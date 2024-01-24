The Fierce And The Dead add more live dates for October

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

The Fierce And The Dead also headline this year's Winter's End Festival in April

The Fierce And The Dead
UK prog rockers The Fierce And The Dead have announced a couple of extra live dates to their 2024 schedule, and will play both Northampton and Edinburgh in October, as well as their headline appearance at this year's Winter's End Festival.

The band, whose recent album News From The Invisible World came second behind Steven Wilson's The Harmony Codex in Prog Magazine writers Critics Choice for 2023, originally announced s short run of UK live dates back in September, all of which have now sold out apart from Ramsgate which has limuted tickets available.

"We’re really looking forward to playing the closest thing to a hometown show in Northampton and can’t wait to get back to Scotland for the first time in a decade," exclaims bassist and singer Kev Feazey.

You can see the band's live dates for which tickets remain below. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am via the link below.

The Fierce And The Dead UK tour dates 2024:
Apr 5: Winter's End Progressive Rock Festival
May 4: Ramsgate Music Hall
Oct 5: Northampton Black Prince
Oct 12: Edinburgh Sneaky Pete's

Get tickets.

