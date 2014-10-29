The Faceless tour gets green light

The Faceless co-founder and guitarist Michael Keene says the band will still take to the road next month, despite the departure of bassist Evan Brewer and drummer Alex Rudinger last week.

The pair left the group ahead of their scheduled appearance at Knotfest last week, but Keene insists the show will go on – with their gigs with Protest The Hero and The Contortionist going ahead as planned.

He says: “To put any rumours to rest, The Faceless fully intend to play the Protest The Hero tour with The Contortionist. We’ve already been jamming with some people that I think Faceless fans will be truly excited to hear are becoming involved in the group.”

It’s been a turbulent year for the band, with guitarist Wes Hauch previously quitting the group earlier in 2014. He was replaced by touring member Nico Santora ahead of Brewer and Rudinger’s departures. But Keene says they’ll be stronger as a result of the shakeup.

He continues: “This is something that needed to happen for a lot of reasons and everyone is going to come out stronger for it. I feel a sense of joy in The Faceless and I think everyone will pick up on that when they see us play.

“We will be announcing new members very soon. Stay tuned – it’s exciting stuff.”

Their last album was 2012’s Autotheism.

Nov 25: Southampton Mo Club

Nov 26: Manchester Academy 2

Nov 28: Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Nov 29: Belfast Limelight 2

Nov 30: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Dec 01: Edinburgh Studio 24

Dec 02: London Koko