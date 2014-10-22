The Faceless split with drummer and bassist

The Faceless have lost two members in their second personnel shakeup of 2014.

Just months after guitarist Wes Hauch left and was replaced by touring member Nico Santora, the band’s rhythm section of bassist Evan Brewer and drummer Alex Rudinger have now walked out.

The pair broke the news of their departures by issuing separate statements on the same day.

Brewer – who joined the band from Animosity in 2011 – says: “After almost four years of good times with The Faceless I’ve decided to leave the band. I just feel that it’s time for me to make this move because I want to make new music, do more teaching, and to also have availability for any musical opportunities that may arise.

“The Faceless is a full time band and they need members who can commit to that schedule. I would like to thank the fans of the band for embracing me and encourage them to continue their support of The Faceless.”

Rudinger, formerly of The HAARP Machine, joined in early 2013. He followed Brewer’s statement with one of his own.

He says: “After much thought I’ve decided that it is time for me to leave The Faceless to pursue other projects and seek out other opportunities. I will be looking for work; I love touring, writing, and recording and plan on doing all of these things for a long time to come.

“I would like to thank the band, as well as every person that attended a show in the last two years. I saw a lot of places and made some great friends along the way; it was a great experience. I wish the band the best of luck, I have no doubts they will continue onward.”

The Los Angeles band was formed in 2003 by guitarist Michael Keene and bassist Brandon Giffin. Their latest album is 2012’s Autotheism.

Lone founding member Keene and vocalist Geoffrey Fico have yet to announce replacements for Brewer and Rudinger. They are scheduled to perform at Slipknot’s Knotfest in California this weekend before joining a European tour opening for Protest The Hero next month.

The trek will see The Fearless perform seven UK dates.

Nov 25: Southampton Mo Club

Nov 26: Manchester Academy 2

Nov 28: Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Nov 29: Belfast Limelight 2

Nov 30: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Dec 01: Edinburgh Studio 24

Dec 02: London Koko