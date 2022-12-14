The Exploited's Wattie Buchan suffers second onstage heart attack

Wattie Buchan, singer with Scottish punks The Exploited, has reportedly suffered a heart attack while onstage at La Estrella Roja Calle 66, a venue in Bogota, Columbia, on Saturday night. Fans says that the incident took place during Army Life, 18 songs into the band's set, when Buchan collapsed after experiencing breathing difficulties.

"During the end of the set Wattie collapsed on stage in Bogota and was rushed into hospital by ambulance," say the band in a statement (opens in new tab).

"Thankfully Wattie is feeling better now and is resting in a hotel in Bogota," they continue. "We hope to be able to return safely home to the UK tomorrow. Due to doctor´s orders all remaining shows for 2022 have been cancelled, including tonight’s performance in Cali, Columbia.

"We apologise to the fans, promoters and everyone affected by this situation. Thank you for understanding. Also our London show on the 16th December will also be cancelled once again we are sorry about this but Wattie is exhausted and told to cancel all up coming gigs for this year."

Buchan also suffered a heart attack on stage in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2014, when the band were on the road with Hatebreed and Napalm Death, and underwent emergency surgery as a result. And in 2017 he was taken to hospital in Belgium with “a very serious heart condition” while on tour with The Casualties and Code Red.

Yesterday another message was posted to The Exploited's Facebook page (opens in new tab), reporting that Buchan was thankful for all the messages of support he'd received.

The band also gave a statement to Scottish broadcaster STV (opens in new tab), saying “Wattie had another suspected heart attack. He tried playing on but had to actually stop a couple of songs until he eventually collapsed.

“He got taken away to hospital in an ambulance but over 900 people refused to leave the venue until he heard he was alright. The Exploited are held as idols over here, and Wattie is seen as the king of punk. He has kept the punk movement alive when everyone in the press said it was dead.

“He is actually a living legend.”