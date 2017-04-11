The Exploited’s Wattie in hospital with “serious heart condition”

The Exploited’s Wattie Buchan has been taken to hospital in Belgium with “a very serious heart condition.”
The punk pioneers have been on tour in Europe with The Casualties and Code Red and had played Genk’s Rondpunt venue in the country when the vocalist took ill.
The band say in a statement: “Just to let you guys know that Wattie was taken to hospital yesterday in Belgium. He has a very serious heart condition and almost died.
“I saw him today and would like to thank the doctors who saved his life. Also he wanted to thank all the fans at last night’s show and who turned up to support him and the band.”
They add: “Wattie would like us to continue the tour without him. We will still be playing our set with guest vocalists from The Casualties and others.
“We want to thank everyone for their support for us and Wattie. I know it means a lot to him. We wish him a speedy recovery.”
Buchan suffered a heart attack on stage in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2014 when the band were on the road with Hatebreed and Napalm Death – and underwent emergency surgery as a result.
Find a list of all The Exploited’s remaining 2017 European tour dates below.
The Exploited remaining 2017 European tour dates.
Apr 11: Paris Maroquinerie, France
Apr 13: Badelona Sala Estraperlo, Spain
Apr 14: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Apr 15: Vitoria Jimmy Jazz, Spain
Apr 16: Montpellier Secret Place, France
Apr 18: Mezzago Bloom, Italy
Apr 19: Padova Mame Club, Italy
Apr 20: Nova Gorica Mostovna, Slovenia
Apr 21: Budapest Durer Kerr, Hungary
Apr 22: Beograde Dom Omladine, Serbia
Apr 23: Zagreb Vintage Industrial Bar, Croatia
Apr 24: Vienna Arena, Austria
Apr 25: Bratislava Majestiv Music Club, Slovakia
May 02: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland
May 03: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany
May 04: Amneville Congress Center, France
May 05: Le Cateau Zokenstock Festival, France
May 06: Dusseldorf Haus Der Jugend, Germany