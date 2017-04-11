The Exploited’s Wattie in hospital with “serious heart condition”

The Exploited’s Wattie Buchan has been taken to hospital in Belgium with “a very serious heart condition.”

The punk pioneers have been on tour in Europe with The Casualties and Code Red and had played Genk’s Rondpunt venue in the country when the vocalist took ill.

The band say in a statement: “Just to let you guys know that Wattie was taken to hospital yesterday in Belgium. He has a very serious heart condition and almost died.

“I saw him today and would like to thank the doctors who saved his life. Also he wanted to thank all the fans at last night’s show and who turned up to support him and the band.”

They add: “Wattie would like us to continue the tour without him. We will still be playing our set with guest vocalists from The Casualties and others.

“We want to thank everyone for their support for us and Wattie. I know it means a lot to him. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Buchan suffered a heart attack on stage in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2014 when the band were on the road with Hatebreed and Napalm Death – and underwent emergency surgery as a result.

Find a list of all The Exploited’s remaining 2017 European tour dates below.

Apr 11: Paris Maroquinerie, France

Apr 13: Badelona Sala Estraperlo, Spain

Apr 14: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Apr 15: Vitoria Jimmy Jazz, Spain

Apr 16: Montpellier Secret Place, France

Apr 18: Mezzago Bloom, Italy

Apr 19: Padova Mame Club, Italy

Apr 20: Nova Gorica Mostovna, Slovenia

Apr 21: Budapest Durer Kerr, Hungary

Apr 22: Beograde Dom Omladine, Serbia

Apr 23: Zagreb Vintage Industrial Bar, Croatia

Apr 24: Vienna Arena, Austria

Apr 25: Bratislava Majestiv Music Club, Slovakia

May 02: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland

May 03: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

May 04: Amneville Congress Center, France

May 05: Le Cateau Zokenstock Festival, France

May 06: Dusseldorf Haus Der Jugend, Germany

