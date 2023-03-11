The Enid to headline A Sunday In September prog all dayer

Symphonic proggers The Enid have been announced as the headline act for this year's A Sunday In September prog all dayer.

They are joined on the bill by The Tangent's Andy Tillison who will be performing a set with The Fierce And The Dead guitarist Matt Stevens, London/Brighton-based proggers Poly-Math and Cornish-based proggers The Emerald Dawn, with another act yet to be announced.

This year's event takes place at The Bedford in Balham on Sunday September 10. Doors will open at 1.30pm.

“I’m super excited to announce the line-up for A Sunday In September this year – as always I’ve tried to present a mix of styles and eras, and this year we have The Enid from the classic 70s era, through to the top 21st century masters The Emerald Dawn, Andy Tillison from The Tangent and Matt Stevens from The Fierce And The Dead," says organiser Chris Parkins.

"I’m particularly delighted to feature the wonderful Poly-Math performing their modern take of instrumental prog for the first time at a more traditional prog festival. I’m hopeful to break down the age barriers and introduce Poly-Math fans to The Enid, and The Enid fans to Poly-Math! With one exciting band yet to be announced, this is shaping up to be the best A Sunday In September all-dayer so far!”

There are a limited number of ‘early bird’ tickets at £22 plus fees, being a £5 saving from the full price of £27 (plus fees).

