A Sunday In September announces free live stream

Watch this Sunday's prog all-dayer featuring Lesoir, Pearl Handled Revolver, The Gift and more for free online

A Sunday In September
This weekend's  A Sunday In September prog all-dayer have announced they will be running a free live stream for the event.

The event takes place this Sunday, September 18 at The Bedford in Balham, featuring Dutch art rock quintet Lesoir, with appearances from Pearl Handled Revolver, EBB, Downriver Dead Men Go and The Gift.

In the wake of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and with the funeral on Monday, the day after event takes place, organisers London Prog Gigs Facebook group have taken the move to help quell any uncertainty surrounding the event.

"Obviously we had a short period of uncertainty after the Queen’s death as to whether A Sunday In September could go ahead, but it is now clear that events on Sunday can continue as normal," says organiser Chris Parkins. "Sadly though it seems that our audience may be reduced, as some people have reservations about attending an event during the national mourning period, some have public transport concerns."

The stream will run on both the the venue Facebook Page and YouTube channel and will be later uploaded onto the London Prog Gigs Facebook page.

Doors open at 1pm and tickets can be purchased here (opens in new tab).

