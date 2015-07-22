The Enid announce Dust tour

The Enid have announced their Dust UK tour via Prog.

Described as an “ambitious audio-visual production,” it includes 10 shows between October 2015 and April 2016.

The tour follows their The Bridge run of UK shows, nominated for a Progressive Music Award this year. Band founded Robert John Godfrey last year won the Visionary Prog Award while frontman Joe Payne was named Best Male Vocalist.

Dust will be directed by illusionist Simon Drake, who worked on Kate Bush’s Tour Of Life and is also known for Channel 4’s Secret Cabaret.

Payne tells Prog: “We’re incredibly lucky to have Simon’s support. The work he has done is really something to be admired, and it’s incredibly flattering to feel that wants to work with us as much as we want to work with him.

“With The Bridge you’ll see the result of our eccentric minds coming together. The shows will be as mad as we are – if that’s possible.”

Godfrey adds that the tour is designed as an acknowledgement to the band’s fan club. “It’s all about The Enidi and what the members have made possible,” he says. “Dust is a great big ‘thank you’ to each and every one of them. Frankly, without the support of the Enidi the band would be as irrelevant as it was during the 1990s.”

The band follow 2012’s acclaimed Invicta album with The Bridge and Dust, both released this year. Find out more.

Oct 30: Milton Keynes Stables

Nov 20: Brighton Old Market

Jan 23: Newcastle Northern Stage 2

Jan 30: Birmingham Crescent Theatre

Feb 05: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Feb 13: St Helens Citadel

Feb 26: Leeds Carriageworks Theatre

Mar 05: Glasgow Centre for Contemporary Arts

Mar 18: Bristol Redgrave Theatre

Apr 02: London Cadogan Hall