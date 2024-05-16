The Emerald Dawn announce most extensive UK tour yet

UK prog quartet The Emerald Dawn have announced details of their most extensive UK tour yet throughout May and June.

The Cornish-based quartet are finally heading out on a major run of dates having been derailed first by the Covid pandemic, then, when rescheduled for last year, Covid itself.

The run of dates ends with the band's headline appearance at the Soundle Music Festival in Peterborough on June 1 and will also see the band playing with John Hackett, Ghost Of The Machine, EBB, Long Earth and Marley Davidson.

"The tour was originally scheduled for Spring 2020 and we called it the Venturing Beyond Kernow Tour," explains vocalist, keyboardist and singer Tree Stewart. "The band played the first gig in Penzance, the second in Exeter, and were just about to set off for the third gig, which would have been at Fusion 3 in Stourport-on-Severn, when the whole of the UK was suddenly put in Lockdown. We had no choice but to change direction and head home. We didn’t even make it as far as the motorway, which begins just beyond Exeter. In total, we got as far as 50 miles across the border into Devon. So much for venturing beyond Kernow!

"It takes a long time to organise a tour like this, so we re-scheduled it for Spring 2023. A few days before we were to set off, our drummer, Tom Jackson, came down with a heavy dose of COVID-19. So, on our second attempt, we didn’t even make it out the door! Currently it is COVID 2, The Emerald Dawn 0. So our fingers are crossed to breaking point that we can actually pull the tour off this year!!!"

You can see all dates and ticket details below.

May 25: Kidderminster Live 45 (with John Hackett)

May 26: Sheffield The Corporation (with Ghost Of The Machine)

May 27: Glasgow Ivory Blacks (with Long Earth)

May 29: Edinburgh Bannermans (with Marley Davidson)

May 30: Newcastle Trilians (with EBB)

May 31: Hull O'Rileys (with EBB)

Jun 1: Peterborough Soundle Music Festival

Get tickets.