The Emerald Dawn and Solstice to headline Soundle Festival

The Emerald Dawn and Solstice have been announced as the headline acts for next year's Soundle Festival, presented by Vics Gigs in association with Progzilla Radio.

2024 sees the event move to the Key Theatre in Peterborough over the weekend of June 1 and 2.

"The stellar Soundle Festival lineup is confirmed for June 1-2 2024 in our new home at the Key Theatre in Peterborough," says organiser Bob Cheatham. "Early Bird price runs out at year end and day tickets available from January 1."

Aside from the headline artists, the event boasts a stellar line-up of progressive talent, including Amanda Lehamnn, John Hackett, The Beggs Sisters, That Joe Payne, The Black Heart Orchestra, Ghost Of The Machine, Spirggan Mist, and Long Earth.

Early bird weekend tickets are currently priced at £79.00 and are available until the December 31 with day tickets available from the January 1.

Get tickets.