The Devil Wears Prada stream The Condition

The Devil Wears Prada have made their song The Condition available to stream.

It’s lifted from their new album Transit Blues, which launched today.

Frontman Mike Hranica recently opened up about his anxiety – which often flares up while the band are on the road.

He said: “Prada’s been an incredible vehicle for me to see some of the places I’ve been privileged to see, but it does take a toll and I do have a hard time keeping up my body physically.

“And there’s the mental aspect – panic attacks, which are not so much fuelled by being on tour, but a lot of times it’s that the excitement is a subconscious trigger.

“It’s not fun, but it’s something to deal with that made its way onto the album. We’ve been around for 11 years touring and I’ve said since day one that it’s not as glamorous as it’s often looked at.”

They’ll kick off their North American tour with Silverstein, Memphis May Fire and Like Moths To Flames next week.

The Devil Wears Prada The Rise Up Tour with Memphis May Fire, Silverstein and Like Moths To Flames 2016

Oct 11: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO (without Silverstein)

Oct 13: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL (without Silverstein)

Oct 14: Toronto Opera House Canada (without Silverstein)

Oct 16: Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Oct 18: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Oct 19: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 20: Worcester Palladium, MA

Oct 22: Raleigh Ritz, NC

Oct 23: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Oct 24: Nashville Rocketown, TN

Oct 26: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Oct 27: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 28: Dallas Door, TX

Oct 29: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Oct 31: Mesa Nile Theatre, AZ

Nov 01: San Diego Soma, CA

Nov 02: Pomona Glasshouse, CA

Nov 04: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

