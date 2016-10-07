Are Avenged Sevenfold teasing something big?

Avenged Sevenfold have sparked speculation that they’re about to announce something big by beaming their death bat logo in locations across the world.
Frontman M Shadows issued a brief teaser clip of as demo track in April this year. And while they haven’t released a studio album since 2013’s Hail To The King, speculation is mounting that something is brewing because of the appearance of their iconic logo.
Fozzy’s Chris Jericho posted a picture of the logo on the dome of Toronto’s Rogers Centre, saying: “Either Commisioner Gordon likes metal or something big is going on…” The logo was also spotted in London and Berlin.
The band recently admitted the release of their highly anticipated This Is Bat Country DVD is out of their hands amid legal wranglings with Warner Bros.
They’ll return to the road later this month for a show in Sacramento, California, and head to Europe in January for a run of European dates.
- Heavy Metal Truants launch new all-star charity auction
- Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy in acoustic set
- Watch Metallica make the Moth Into Flame video
- Desert Trip tickets selling for half-price
Avenged Sevenfold tour dates 2016⁄2017
Oct 23: Sacramanto Discovery Park, CA
Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena
Jan 15: Sheffield Arena
Jan 16: Manchester Arena
Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jan 21: London O2 Arena
Jan 22: London O2 Arena
Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany
Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy
Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria
Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France
Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark
Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway