Are Avenged Sevenfold teasing something big?

Avenged Sevenfold have sparked speculation that they’re about to announce something big by beaming their death bat logo in locations across the world.

Frontman M Shadows issued a brief teaser clip of as demo track in April this year. And while they haven’t released a studio album since 2013’s Hail To The King, speculation is mounting that something is brewing because of the appearance of their iconic logo.

Fozzy’s Chris Jericho posted a picture of the logo on the dome of Toronto’s Rogers Centre, saying: “Either Commisioner Gordon likes metal or something big is going on…” The logo was also spotted in London and Berlin.

The band recently admitted the release of their highly anticipated This Is Bat Country DVD is out of their hands amid legal wranglings with Warner Bros.

They’ll return to the road later this month for a show in Sacramento, California, and head to Europe in January for a run of European dates.

Oct 23: Sacramanto Discovery Park, CA

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London O2 Arena

Jan 22: London O2 Arena

Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

