Franck Carducci Brings Band Back For December Dates

French prog rocker Franck Carducci has announced live dates for the UK for December in support of his recently released Torn Apart album.

He will play:

Southampton Talking Heads Dec 8

Leicester Soundhouse Dec 9

Maltby Wesley Centre Dec 10

London, The Bedford (Masquerade Festival) Dec 11

Swindon The Vic Dec 12

Support comes from Ghost Community, who recently released their own Cycle Of Life debut, apart from the Swindon date, where Italians Black Tines will support. Tickets are available from all the venues.

In the meantime, Carducci has passed the crowdfunding target set for his Tearing The Tour Apart live DVD. This was shot at Auvergne’s Climx Club in November 2015 and features a guest spot from Karnataka drummer Jimmy Pallagrosi. You can see a teaser clip for the DVD here: