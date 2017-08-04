The Darkness share wacky video for All The Pretty Girls

The Darkness have released a madcap video for their new track All The Pretty Girls.
It’s taken from the UK outfit’s upcoming album Pinewood Smile, which will arrive on October 6 via Cooking Vinyl.
The video was filmed in Cornwall and features its fair share of comedy moments, including frontman Justin Hawkins steering a jet bike across the water with his feet and taking a joyride in a tractor, while brother Dan rips through the guitar solo while surfing.
Justin says: “Dear people of the internet. We have made this excellent video to distract you from the humdrum banality of existence.
“By looking at film of The Darkness preening and cavorting, you will be transported to an unattainable world of awesomeness.
“Furthermore, we recommend that you purchase our new record album, for which the video serves as an amuse-bouche. Enjoy!”
Last month, the band announced a run of UK tour dates which will take place throughout November and December. Find a full list of dates below.
Meanwhile, Simon Emmett’s documentary about The Darkness planned for 2018 successfully passed its £25,000 crowdfunding target.
The Darkness Pinewood Smile tracklist
- All The Pretty Girls
- Buccaneers Of Hispaniola
- Solid Gold
- Southern Trains
- Why Don’t The Beautiful Cry?
- Japanese Prisoner Of Love
- Lay Down With Me, Barbara
- I Wish I Was In Heaven
- Happiness
- Stampede Of Love
The Darkness 2017 UK tour dates
Nov 23: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Nov 24: Manchester Academy
Nov 25: Blackburn King George’s Hall
Nov 27: Leeds O2 Academy
Nov 28: Newcastle O2 Academy
Nov 29: Glasgow O2 Academy
Dec 01: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall
Dec 02: Nottingham Rock City
Dec 03: Norwich UEA
Dec 05: Guildford G Live
Dec 06: Margate Winter Gardens
Dec 07: Southend-On-Sea Cliffs Pavilion
Dec 09: Birmingham O2 Academy
Dec 10: London Eventim Apollo
Dec 11: Brighton Dome
Dec 13: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Dec 14: Bristol Colston Hall