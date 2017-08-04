The Darkness share wacky video for All The Pretty Girls

The Darkness have released a madcap video for their new track All The Pretty Girls.

It’s taken from the UK outfit’s upcoming album Pinewood Smile, which will arrive on October 6 via Cooking Vinyl.

The video was filmed in Cornwall and features its fair share of comedy moments, including frontman Justin Hawkins steering a jet bike across the water with his feet and taking a joyride in a tractor, while brother Dan rips through the guitar solo while surfing.

Justin says: “Dear people of the internet. We have made this excellent video to distract you from the humdrum banality of existence.

“By looking at film of The Darkness preening and cavorting, you will be transported to an unattainable world of awesomeness.

“Furthermore, we recommend that you purchase our new record album, for which the video serves as an amuse-bouche. Enjoy!”

Last month, the band announced a run of UK tour dates which will take place throughout November and December. Find a full list of dates below.

Meanwhile, Simon Emmett’s documentary about The Darkness planned for 2018 successfully passed its £25,000 crowdfunding target.

The Darkness Pinewood Smile tracklist

All The Pretty Girls Buccaneers Of Hispaniola Solid Gold Southern Trains Why Don’t The Beautiful Cry? Japanese Prisoner Of Love Lay Down With Me, Barbara I Wish I Was In Heaven Happiness Stampede Of Love

Nov 23: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 24: Manchester Academy

Nov 25: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Nov 27: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 28: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 29: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 01: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall

Dec 02: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 03: Norwich UEA

Dec 05: Guildford G Live

Dec 06: Margate Winter Gardens

Dec 07: Southend-On-Sea Cliffs Pavilion

Dec 09: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 10: London Eventim Apollo

Dec 11: Brighton Dome

Dec 13: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Dec 14: Bristol Colston Hall

