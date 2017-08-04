Sammy Hagar still wants Van Halen reunion

Sammy Hagar has once again said that he’s open to a Van Halen reunion tour.

The Red Rocker reported in March that he would consider hooking up with his old bandmates again – but only if bassist Michael Anthony and vocalist David Lee Roth were involved.

He said: “You never know. That’s really the only way I would be interested in a Van Halen reunion.

“Everybody’s saying, ‘Well, what would it take?’ For me, no money, man. I don’t need money. I would do that for the fans and give the money to food banks or something.”

Now, Hagar has reiterated those comments in a new interview and says that if he, Roth, Anthony, Eddie and Alex Van Halen were to hit the road together, it would give fans “one of the greatest rock setlists of all time.”

Hagar tells Maxim: “First of all, I have not been approached. Secondly, it was my idea to have Dave and I go out on tour, so if everyone was happy and behind the idea 100% – no egos, no grudges – then of course I would be into it. But only with Michael Anthony on bass.

“That’s what the fans want and I know we could give them one of the greatest rock setlists of all time. We’re in a fortunate place with the band because all of the original guys are still here.

“We could reunite – singing and playing the way it should be. It couldn’t get any better than that. But we’ll see.”

Hagar’s Chickenfoot released their latest album Best + Live earlier this year, while he also launched a video for his track No Worries in April from This Is Sammy Hagar: When The Party Started, Vol.1.

