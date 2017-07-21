The Darkness return with new album, single and UK tour

The Darkness have announced that they’ll release a new studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2015’s Last Of Our Kind is titled Pinewood Smile and will launch on October 6 via Cooking Vinyl.

To mark the announcement, The Darkness have released a stream of the lead track from the album All The Pretty Girls which can be heard below.

Frontman Justin Hawkins says: “Why should anybody care? Because if you don’t, we’re fucked! History will remember us as the apathetic generation who negligently ushered in a dreadful dystopian age that may or may not come to be known as The Rise of the Arseclowns.

“We cannot allow this to continue! You may not give a shit about Brexit or Trump, but please, give a shit about The Darkness otherwise the last bastion of cultural sensibility will fall and our airwaves will be polluted by meaningless pop purveyed by arseholes and morons… Oh wait!”

The band have also announced a run of UK tour dates which will take place throughout November and December. Find a full list of dates below.

A documentary about The Darkness is also planned for 2018, with filmmaker Simon Emmett sifting through more than 250-hours of footage for the film. The film is seeking £25,000 in crowdfunding, with the total so far sitting just under £10,000.

The Darkness Pinewood Smile tracklist

All The Pretty Girls Buccaneers Of Hispaniola Solid Gold Southern Trains Why Don’t The Beautiful Cry? Japanese Prisoner Of Love Lay Down With Me, Barbara I Wish I Was In Heaven Happiness Stampede Of Love

Nov 23: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 24: Manchester Academy

Nov 25: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Nov 27: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 28: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 29: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 01: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall

Dec 02: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 03: Norwich UEA

Dec 05: Guildford G Live

Dec 06: Margate Winter Gardens

Dec 07: Southend-On-Sea Cliffs Pavilion

Dec 09: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 10: London Eventim Apollo

Dec 11: Brighton Dome

Dec 13: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Dec 14: Bristol Colston Hall

