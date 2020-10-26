The Damned add new date to original line-up’s reunion tour

The Damned’s newly-reunited original line-up have expanded their recently announced 2021 UK tour with the addition of a second London show.

The quartet - vocalist Dave Vanian, guitarist Brian James, bassist Captain Sensible and drummer Rat Scabies - will now play consecutive dates at London’s Eventim Apollo on July 9 and July 10.

Tickets for the new London date go on sale on October 28 at 10am from AEG Presents.

Their ‘one-tour only’ reunion will call at:

July 09 Eventim Apollo, London

July 10 Eventim Apollo, London

July 16 O2 Academy, Birmingham

July 17 O2 Academy, Glasgow

July 18 O2 Apollo Manchester



The legendary British punk quartet released their debut single New Rose on October 22, 1976.